Transcat (TRNS) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

In a report issued on January 27, Richard Ryan from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Transcat (TRNS – Research Report), with a price target of $43.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.59, close to its 52-week high of $46.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Transcat with a $49.33 average price target, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on January 19, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.39 and a one-year low of $16.50. Currently, Transcat has an average volume of 33.62K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRNS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Transcat, Inc. engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.