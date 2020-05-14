May 14, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Trane Technologies (TT) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Cowen & Co.

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies (TTResearch Report) to Hold, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.65, close to its 52-week low of $70.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Trane Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.92, implying a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on Trane Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.64 billion and GAAP net loss of $29.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.8 billion and had a net profit of $200 million.

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that currently operates two segments. The $12.3 billion climate segment manufactures and services HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $3.3 billion industrial segment sells Ingersoll Rand-branded compression systems and power tools, ARO-branded fluid management equipment, and Club Car-branded utility vehicles. Ingersoll Rand announced it will spin off and merge its industrial segment with Gardner Denver in 2020 and operate as a pure-play HVAC and refrigeration business thereafter. The Irish-domiciled company generates approximately two thirds of its sales in the United States.

