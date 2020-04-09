April 9, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Trane Technologies (TT) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Nicole Deblase from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Trane Technologies (TTResearch Report), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 45.2% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trane Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.23, implying a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trane Technologies’ market cap is currently $20.95B and has a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.74.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that currently operates two segments. The $12.3 billion climate segment manufactures and services HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $3.3 billion industrial segment sells Ingersoll Rand-branded compression systems and power tools, ARO-branded fluid management equipment, and Club Car-branded utility vehicles. Ingersoll Rand announced it will spin off and merge its industrial segment with Gardner Denver in 2020 and operate as a pure-play HVAC and refrigeration business thereafter. The Irish-domiciled company generates approximately two thirds of its sales in the United States.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019