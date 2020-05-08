Tradeweb Markets (TW) Gets a Hold Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup analyst Ben Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Tradeweb Markets (TW – Research Report) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 75.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Cboe Global Markets, and Virtu Financial.

Tradeweb Markets has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.78, implying a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tradeweb Markets’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $198 million and net profit of $41.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $179 million and had a net profit of $29.31 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tradeweb Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of electronic marketplaces for the trading of products across the rates, credit, money markets, and equities asset classes. It also provides related pre-trade pricing and post-trade processing services. Its network is comprised of clients across the institutional, wholesale, and retail client sectors, including global asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, central banks, banks and dealers, proprietary trading firms and retail brokerage and financial advisory firms, as well as regional dealers. The company was founded by Lee Olesky in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.