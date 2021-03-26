Trade Desk (TTD) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Trade Desk (TTD – Research Report), with a price target of $1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $653.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 64.3% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and CuriosityStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trade Desk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $925.92.

Based on Trade Desk’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $320 million and net profit of $152 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $216 million and had a net profit of $50.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

California-based The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company which provides a technology platform for advertising buyers in the United States, Europe and Asia. Through its cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.