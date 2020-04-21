Trade Desk (TTD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wells Fargo and RBC Capital gave Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Trade Desk today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $233.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

Trade Desk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $244.40.

Trade Desk’s market cap is currently $10.73B and has a P/E ratio of 101.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.