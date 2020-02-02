February 2, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Tractor Supply (TSCO) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

By Carrie Williams

In a report issued on January 30, Seth Sigman from Credit Suisse reiterated a Hold rating on Tractor Supply (TSCOResearch Report), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Sigman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 50.5% success rate. Sigman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Hibbett Sports.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tractor Supply with a $105.73 average price target, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report issued on January 24, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $114.25 and a one-year low of $86.00. Currently, Tractor Supply has an average volume of 1.26M.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

