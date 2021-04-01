Tractor Supply (TSCO) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Seth Sigman maintained a Hold rating on Tractor Supply (TSCO – Research Report) on January 8. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $177.08, close to its 52-week high of $179.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Sigman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.4% and a 54.8% success rate. Sigman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tractor Supply is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $175.00, which is a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $150.00 price target.

Tractor Supply’s market cap is currently $20.58B and has a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense. Its product categories includes equine, livestock, pet, and small animal; hardware, truck, towing, and tool; heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. The company was founded by Charles E. Schmidt, Sr. in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.