Tractor Supply (TSCO) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply (TSCO – Research Report), with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.58, close to its 52-week low of $63.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.7% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tractor Supply with a $101.25 average price target, implying a 47.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Tractor Supply’s market cap is currently $8.28B and has a P/E ratio of 15.15. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSCO in relation to earlier this year.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.