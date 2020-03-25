TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Finian O’Shea from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.52, close to its 52-week low of $11.25.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.6% and a 38.9% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bain Capital Specialty Finance, BlackRock Capital Investment, and Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TPG Specialty Lending is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.13.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TPG Specialty Lending’s market cap is currently $835.3M and has a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSLX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company, which focuses on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment comprises first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity, and other investments. The company was founded in July 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.