Tpg Re Finance (TRTX) Receives a Buy from BTIG

BTIG analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Tpg Re Finance (TRTX – Research Report) on September 15 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and BrightSpire Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tpg Re Finance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.55 and a one-year low of $7.57. Currently, Tpg Re Finance has an average volume of 259.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRTX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.