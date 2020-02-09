ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) Initiated with a Buy at Maxim Group

ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $0.50 price target from Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde on February 6. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is ranked #3014 out of 5882 analysts.

ToughBuilt Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.50.

Based on ToughBuilt Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.51 million.

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. engages in the marketing and distribution of home improvement and construction product lines under TOUGHBUILT brand. It offers cliptech tool belts, pouches and bags, bags and totes, business organization, knee pads, miter saw stands and sawhorses.