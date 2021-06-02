Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD – Research Report), Claude Mongeau, bought shares of TD for $800.5K.

Following this transaction Claude Mongeau’s holding in the company was increased by 25% to a total of $3.33 million.

Based on Toronto Dominion Bank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.71 billion and quarterly net profit of $3.28 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.43 billion and had a net profit of $1.52 billion. The company has a one-year high of $73.85 and a one-year low of $42.90. Currently, Toronto Dominion Bank has an average volume of 172.57K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $76.35, reflecting a -4.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.31M worth of TD shares and purchased $800.5K worth of TD shares.

Incorporated in 1955, The Toronto-Dominion Bank is a leading provider of financial products and services in Canada. It is the sixth largest bank in North America by

branches and serves over 26 million customers. It operates through Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking segments.