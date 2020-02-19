TomTom (TMOAF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on February 17, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on TomTom (TMOAF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR10.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 70.0% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

TomTom has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.07.

Based on TomTom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $76.35 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.62 million.

TomTom NV engages in the design, development, and sale of navigation and mapping products, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Enterprise, Telematics and Consumer-operate.