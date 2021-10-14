Toast Inc (TOST) Receives a New Rating from Mizuho Securities

Toast Inc (TOST – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $43.00 price target from Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 58.8% success rate. Dolev covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Fidelity National Info, and Robinhood Markets.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Toast Inc is a Hold with an average price target of $43.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TOST in relation to earlier this year.

Toast Inc is a cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Its platform provides a suite of SaaS products, financial technology solutions including integrated payment processing, restaurant-grade hardware, and a broad ecosystem of third-party partners. It serves as the restaurant operating system, connecting front of house and back of house operations across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels.