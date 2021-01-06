TMAC Resources (TMMFF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on March 30, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on TMAC Resources (TMMFF – Research Report), with a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.71.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TMAC Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $1.24.

The company has a one-year high of $2.63 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, TMAC Resources has an average volume of 38K.

TMAC Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal resource properties. It focuses on mining the Doris, Madrid, and Boston gold deposit trends located in Hope Bay mineral property in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada. The company was founded by A. Terrance MacGibbon on October 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.