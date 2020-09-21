Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating on Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 51.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tiziana Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.17 and a one-year low of $0.62. Currently, Tiziana Life Sciences has an average volume of 1.17M.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.