Titan Medical (TMDI) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Titan Medical (TMDI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.20, close to its 52-week low of $0.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 41.7% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

The the analyst consensus on Titan Medical is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Titan Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.53 million.

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the designing, development, and commercialization of new robotic surgical technologies. It focuses on developing Sport Surgical System, which is a single incision robotic surgical system that features multi-articulated instruments with single-use replaceable tips, and 3D display. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.