Tim Participacoes (TSU) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on January 24, Mathieu Robilliard from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Tim Participacoes (TSU – Research Report), with a price target of $19.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.57, close to its 52-week high of $20.30.

Robilliard has an average return of 8.6% when recommending Tim Participacoes.

According to TipRanks.com, Robilliard is ranked #797 out of 5857 analysts.

Tim Participacoes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

Based on Tim Participacoes’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $142 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $166 million.

TIM Participações SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wireless cellular telecommunication services. The firm also provides private and public telephone services at both the local and regional levels.