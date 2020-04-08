April 8, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Tigress Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Amazon (AMZN)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZNResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2043.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 61.8% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, Snap-on, and Garmin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2429.97, representing a 20.2% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2300.00 price target.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $1001.4B and has a P/E ratio of 86.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.99.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

