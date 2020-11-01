Tigress Financial Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Verizon (VZ)

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Hold rating on Verizon (VZ – Research Report) on October 29. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 66.1% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Cisco Systems, and Microsoft.

Verizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.63, representing a 10.7% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $62.22 and a one-year low of $48.84. Currently, Verizon has an average volume of 13.91M.

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.