Tigress Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Starbucks (SBUX)

In a report issued on January 29, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Starbucks (SBUX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $96.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 70.7% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starbucks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.11, representing a 15.1% upside. In a report issued on January 19, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Starbucks’ market cap is currently $114B and has a P/E ratio of 172.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SBUX in relation to earlier this year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores. The Channel Development segment include sales of packaged coffee, tea, and ready-to-drink beverages to customers outside of its company-operated and licensed stores. The company brands include Evolution Fresh, Teavana, Tazo Tea and Seattle’s Best. Starbucks was founded by Jerry Baldwin and Howard D. Schultz on November 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.