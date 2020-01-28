Tigress Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Intel (INTC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.31, close to its 52-week high of $69.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 70.7% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Garmin, Nvidia, and Apple.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Hold with an average price target of $67.02, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $69.29 and a one-year low of $42.86. Currently, Intel has an average volume of 19.05M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 133 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INTC in relation to earlier this year.

