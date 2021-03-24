Tigress Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Verizon (VZ)

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Verizon (VZ – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 70.6% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Microsoft.

Verizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.89, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Verizon’s market cap is currently $235.5B and has a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VZ in relation to earlier this year.

Verizon Communications, Inc. provides wireless and wireline communications services and products through its two segments: Verizon Consumer Group and Verizon Business Group. The Verizon Business segment also offers video and data services, corporate networking solutions, security and managed network services, local and long distance voice services and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.