May 19, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Tigress Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Herbalife (HLF)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Herbalife (HLFResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 66.2% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Herbalife with a $56.00 average price target, which is a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Herbalife’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion and net profit of $45.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 billion and had a net profit of $96.3 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019