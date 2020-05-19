Tigress Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Herbalife (HLF)

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Herbalife (HLF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 66.2% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Herbalife with a $56.00 average price target, which is a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Based on Herbalife’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion and net profit of $45.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 billion and had a net profit of $96.3 million.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.