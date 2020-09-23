Tigress Financial Believes Target (NYSE: TGT) Still Has Room to Grow

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating on Target (TGT – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $151.01, close to its 52-week high of $156.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 65.9% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Microsoft, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Target with a $166.50 average price target, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Target’s market cap is currently $74.5B and has a P/E ratio of 21.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TGT in relation to earlier this year.

Target Corp. engages in owning and operating of general merchandise stores. It offers curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.