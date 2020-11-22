Tigress Financial Believes Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) Won’t Stop Here

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Garmin (GRMN – Research Report) on November 19. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $114.49, close to its 52-week high of $120.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 69.4% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Cisco Systems, and Microsoft.

Garmin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Garmin’s market cap is currently $21.89B and has a P/E ratio of 21.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.29.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment involves in products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Mete, Safety & Awareness and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto segment offers products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as government/defense customers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.