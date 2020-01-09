January 9, 2020   Basic Materials   No comments

Thursday’s Midday Stock Update: Whiting Petroleum (WLL), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Rite Aid (RAD), Macy’s (M)

By Carrie Williams

So far Thursday, January 9, NASDAQ is down -0.05% and the S&P is up 0.24%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Whiting Petroleum (WLLResearch Report), TG Therapeutics (TGTXResearch Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTIResearch Report), Rite Aid (RADResearch Report) and Macy’s (MResearch Report).

Whiting Petroleum is down -6.35% in midday trading to $6.93. Shares opened today at $7.40. The company has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $30.94. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.75, marking a 18.24% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo analyst Gordon Douthat downgraded WLL to Sell, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a potential upside of 8% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on December 6, Barclays’ William S. Thompson maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $5.00.

TG Therapeutics is up 5.3% in midday trading to $12.92. Shares opened today at $12.27. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $13.05. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.50, marking a 50.77% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on TGTX, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 63% from where the stock is currently trading.

Karyopharm Therapeutics is up 4.95% in midday trading to $19.92. Shares opened today at $18.98. The company has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.09. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.00, marking a 26.45% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph maintained a Buy rating on KPTI, with a price target of $27.00, which implies an upside of 42% from current levels.

Rite Aid is down -4.57% in midday trading to $12.76. Shares opened today at $13.37. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -10.25% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Sell rating on RAD, with a price target of $12.00, which reflects a potential downside of -10% from last closing price. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $58.13K worth of RAD shares and purchased $499.7K worth of RAD shares.

Macy’s is down -4.31% in midday trading to $17.45. Shares opened today at $18.23. The company has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $26.83. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.40, marking a -15.52% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Gordon Haskett analyst Charles Grom maintained a Hold rating on M, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on January 6, J.P. Morgan’s Matthew Boss maintained a Sell rating on the stock .

