Thursday’s Midday Stock Update: Voxeljet (VJET), BlackBerry (BB), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), Organovo Holdings (ONVO)

So far Thursday, April 8, NASDAQ is down -0.01% and the S&P is up 0.15%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report), BlackBerry (BB – Research Report), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report) and Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report).

Voxeljet is up 6.28% in midday trading to $14.59. Shares opened today at $13.73. The company has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $40.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.00, marking a 67.52% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Lake Street Capital analyst Troy Jensen initiated coverage with a Buy rating on VJET and a price target of $23.00, which represents a potential upside of 68% from where the stock is currently trading.

BlackBerry is up 4.23% in midday trading to $9.37. Shares opened today at $8.99. The company has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $28.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.65, marking a -3.78% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Raymond James analyst Steven Li maintained a Hold rating on BB, with a price target of $9.50, which represents a potential upside of 6% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, RBC’s Paul Treiber maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.50. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $304.8K worth of BB shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative based on 87 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ballard Power Systems is up 4.14% in midday trading to $24.40. Shares opened today at $23.43. The company has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $42.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.38, marking a 42.47% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Northcoast Research analyst Tom Hayes initiated coverage with a Hold rating on BLDP. Separately, on March 12, Lake Street Capital’s Robert Brown maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $35.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.83M worth of BLDP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ballard Power Systems has been negative based on 62 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Organovo Holdings is up 4.1% in midday trading to $9.65. Shares opened today at $9.27. The company has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

