Thursday’s Midday Stock Update: SunPower (SPWR), Clovis Oncology (CLVS), EOG Resources (EOG), Omeros (OMER), Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

By Carrie Williams

So far Thursday, September 10, NASDAQ is down -4.77% and the S&P is down -3.63%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: SunPower (SPWRResearch Report), Clovis Oncology (CLVSResearch Report), EOG Resources (EOGResearch Report), Omeros (OMERResearch Report) and Canadian Solar (CSIQResearch Report).

SunPower is down -9.33% in midday trading to $10.69. Shares opened today at $11.79. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $15.57. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.93, marking a -32.74% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. assigned a Buy rating on SPWR, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on August 14, Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Byrd maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $5.30. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $122.9K worth of SPWR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SunPower has been negative based on 60 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Clovis Oncology is up 7.56% in midday trading to $5.83. Shares opened today at $5.42. The company has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $17.37. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.50, marking a 259.78% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $23.00, which implies an upside of 324% from current levels. Separately, on August 6, J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $12.1K worth of CLVS shares.

EOG Resources is down -6.38% in midday trading to $39.15. Shares opened today at $41.82. The company has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $64.80, marking a 54.95% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 21, Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai maintained a Buy rating on EOG, with a price target of $58.00, which represents a potential upside of 39% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Morgan Stanley’s Devin McDermott maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $52.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $2,965 worth of EOG shares.

Omeros is up 5.45% in midday trading to $11.60. Shares opened today at $11.00. The company has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.33, marking a 93.91% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on OMER, with a price target of $32.00, which implies an upside of 191% from current levels. Separately, on August 31, Wedbush’s Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00.

Canadian Solar is down -5.33% in midday trading to $27.20. Shares opened today at $28.73. The company has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $34.87. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.60, marking a 16.95% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CSIQ and a price target of $49.40, which represents a potential upside of 72% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 14, UBS’s Jon Windham maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $24.00.

