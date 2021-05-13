Thursday’s Midday Stock Update: Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX), 3D Systems (DDD), Pan American Silver (PAAS)

So far Thursday, May 13, NASDAQ is down -0.47% and the S&P is up 1.09%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report) and Pan American Silver (PAAS – Research Report).

Second Sight Medical Products is down -13.98% in midday trading to $5.17. Shares opened today at $6.01. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Fuelcell Energy is down -9.79% in midday trading to $6.95. Shares opened today at $7.70. The company has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.63, marking a 37.98% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish initiated coverage with a Sell rating on FCEL and a price target of $9.00, which represents a potential upside of 17% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 16, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $11.00.

Heron Therapeutics is down -8.91% in midday trading to $16.35. Shares opened today at $17.95. The company has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.00, marking a 61.56% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on HRTX, with a price target of $27.00, which represents a potential upside of 50% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $40.87K worth of HRTX shares.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

3D Systems is down -8.87% in midday trading to $19.41. Shares opened today at $21.30. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.25, marking a 27.93% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Noelle Dilts maintained a Hold rating on DDD, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 41% from current levels. Separately, on May 11, Craig-Hallum’s Greg Palm upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $29.00.

Pan American Silver is down -8.35% in midday trading to $29.25. Shares opened today at $31.92. The company has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $40.11. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.97, marking a 31.51% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO analyst Ryan Thompson maintained a Buy rating on PAAS, with a price target of $41.00, which implies an upside of 28% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $259.7K worth of PAAS shares.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>