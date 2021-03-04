Thursday’s Midday Stock Update: Pluristem (PSTI), Continental Resources (CLR), EOG Resources (EOG), Biocept (BIOC), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

So far Thursday, March 4, NASDAQ is down -4.63% and the S&P is down -1.36%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Pluristem (PSTI – Research Report), Continental Resources (CLR – Research Report), EOG Resources (EOG – Research Report), Biocept (BIOC – Research Report) and Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT – Research Report).

Pluristem is down -9.74% in midday trading to $5.19. Shares opened today at $5.75. The company has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.67, marking a 50.78% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on PSTI, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 74% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on December 10, Jefferies Co.’s Chris Howerton downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $6.00.

Continental Resources is up 9.7% in midday trading to $28.96. Shares opened today at $26.40. The company has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $26.97. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.57, marking a -18.30% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes downgraded CLR to Hold, with a price target of $26.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on February 26, KeyBanc’s Leo Mariani maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $27.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $655.2K worth of CLR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Continental Resources has been positive based on 20 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

EOG Resources is up 8.78% in midday trading to $73.37. Shares opened today at $67.45. The company has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $72.86. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $74.33, marking a 10.20% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on EOG, with a price target of $80.00, which represents a potential upside of 19% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Tudor Pickering’s Matthew Portillo downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $64.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.2M worth of EOG shares and purchased $2,949 worth of EOG shares.

Biocept is down -8.43% in midday trading to $5.48. Shares opened today at $5.98. The company has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 234.19% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on BIOC, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 234% from where the stock is currently trading.

Westport Fuel Systems is down -8.37% in midday trading to $8.89. Shares opened today at $9.70. The company has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.95. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.33, marking a -3.83% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine reiterated a Buy rating on WPRT. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Westport Fuel Systems has been neutral based on 79 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

