Thursday’s Midday Stock Update: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Plug Power (PLUG), OncoSec Medical (ONCS), Celldex (CLDX), Pluristem (PSTI)

So far Thursday, December 17, NASDAQ is up 0.64% and the S&P is down -0.48%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report), OncoSec Medical (ONCS – Research Report), Celldex (CLDX – Research Report) and Pluristem (PSTI – Research Report).

Organovo Holdings is up 8.08% in midday trading to $7.89. Shares opened today at $7.30. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Plug Power is up 7.05% in midday trading to $30.51. Shares opened today at $28.50. The company has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $29.69. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.11, marking a -18.91% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin maintained a Buy rating on PLUG, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 5% from current levels. Separately, on September 25, Barclays’ Moses Sutton maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $13.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $88.5M worth of PLUG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Plug Power has been negative based on 116 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

OncoSec Medical is up 6.36% in midday trading to $5.85. Shares opened today at $5.50. The company has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.84. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.00, marking a 45.45% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on ONCS, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a potential upside of 45% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.34M worth of ONCS shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on OncoSec Medical has been negative based on 15 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Celldex is up 6.09% in midday trading to $19.85. Shares opened today at $18.71. The company has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.33, marking a 40.73% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential upside of 34% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $387.5K worth of CLDX shares.

Pluristem is up 5.6% in midday trading to $6.22. Shares opened today at $5.89. The company has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.33, marking a 41.43% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on PSTI, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 70% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Jefferies Co.’s Chris Howerton downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $6.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $194K worth of PSTI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pluristem has been positive based on 20 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

