Thursday’s Midday Stock Update: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Stem Inc (STEM), Monitronics International (SCTY), AppLovin (APP), CyberArk Software (CYBR)

So far Thursday, August 12, NASDAQ is up 0.07% and the S&P is up 0.7%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report), Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), AppLovin (APP – Research Report) and CyberArk Software (CYBR – Research Report).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 11.83% in midday trading to $9.55. Shares opened today at $8.54. The company has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 40.52% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on INO, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 134% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, RBC’s Gregory Renza maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.00.

Stem Inc is down -10.57% in midday trading to $22.68. Shares opened today at $25.36. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $39.00, marking a 53.79% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril initiated coverage with a Buy rating on STEM and a price target of $35.00, which represents a potential upside of 38% from where the stock is currently trading.

Monitronics International is up 9.44% in midday trading to $9.04. Shares opened today at $8.26. The company has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AppLovin is down -8.34% in midday trading to $56.06. Shares opened today at $61.16. The company has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $90.03. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $75.57, marking a 23.56% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang maintained a Buy rating on APP, with a price target of $75.00, which represents a potential upside of 23% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus’ Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $65.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on AppLovin has been positive based on 14 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CyberArk Software is up 6.95% in midday trading to $145.38. Shares opened today at $135.94. The company has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $177.50, marking a 30.58% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CYBR and a price target of $185.00, which represents a potential upside of 36% from where the stock is currently trading.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>