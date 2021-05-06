Thursday’s Midday Stock Update: Hecla Mining Company (HL), Novavax (NVAX), Himax Technologies (HIMX), Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Quinstreet (QNST)

So far Thursday, May 6, NASDAQ is up 0.02% and the S&P is up 1.06%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Hecla Mining Company (HL – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Himax Technologies (HIMX – Research Report), Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report) and Quinstreet (QNST – Research Report).

Hecla Mining Company is up 13.18% in midday trading to $7.26. Shares opened today at $6.41. The company has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.45. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.44, marking a 0.47% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, BMO analyst Ryan Thompson maintained a Hold rating on HL, with a price target of $6.00, which implies a downside of 6% from current levels. Separately, on April 9, H.C. Wainwright’s Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.00.

Novavax is up 11.76% in midday trading to $174.35. Shares opened today at $156.00. The company has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $323.00, marking a 107.05% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $365.00, which implies an upside of 134% from current levels. Separately, on February 24, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins assigned a Hold rating to the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 39 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Himax Technologies is down -10.47% in midday trading to $11.82. Shares opened today at $13.20. The company has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $17.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.10, marking a 14.37% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on HIMX, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 21% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 9, Vertical Group’s Jon Lopez initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.40.

Intercept Pharma is down -10.36% in midday trading to $17.13. Shares opened today at $19.11. The company has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $95.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $42.33, marking a 121.51% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi maintained a Buy rating on ICPT, with a price target of $82.00, which implies an upside of 329% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Stifel Nicolaus’ Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $75.5K worth of ICPT shares and purchased $121.4K worth of ICPT shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Intercept Pharma has been positive based on 71 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Quinstreet is down -9.34% in midday trading to $17.86. Shares opened today at $19.70. The company has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $25.99. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.00, marking a 26.90% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barrington Research analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on QNST, with a price target of $25.00, which implies an upside of 27% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Quinstreet has been negative based on 50 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

