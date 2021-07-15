Thursday’s Midday Stock Update: Cytokinetics (CYTK), Monitronics International (SCTY), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Shake Shack (SHAK), Seagate Tech (STX)

So far Thursday, July 15, NASDAQ is down -0.63% and the S&P is down -1.36%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Cytokinetics (CYTK – Research Report), Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), Shake Shack (SHAK – Research Report) and Seagate Tech (STX – Research Report).

Cytokinetics is up 8.23% in midday trading to $19.86. Shares opened today at $18.35. The company has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.20, marking a 86.38% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Mizuho analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on CYTK, with a price target of $36.00, which implies an upside of 96% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $74.88K worth of CYTK shares.

Monitronics International is down -6.69% in midday trading to $8.68. Shares opened today at $9.30. The company has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Peabody Energy Comm is down -6.11% in midday trading to $10.30. Shares opened today at $10.97. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $11.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.17, marking a -43.76% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $7.00, which reflects a potential downside of -36% from last closing price. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $120.7K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 41 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Shake Shack is down -5.88% in midday trading to $92.20. Shares opened today at $97.96. The company has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $105.33, marking a 7.52% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Oppenheimer analyst Michael Tamas assigned a Buy rating on SHAK, with a price target of $124.00, which represents a potential upside of 27% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 10, Deutsche Bank’s Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $95.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $102.8K worth of SHAK shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Shake Shack has been negative based on 69 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Seagate Tech is down -4.77% in midday trading to $86.25. Shares opened today at $90.57. The company has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $101.71, marking a 12.30% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on STX, with a price target of $95.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on June 30, Barclays’ Tim Long upgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $85.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.87M worth of STX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Seagate Tech has been negative based on 174 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>