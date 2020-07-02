Thursday’s Midday Stock Update: Celldex (CLDX), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Aerie Pharma (AERI), Nu Skin (NUS)

So far Thursday, July 2, NASDAQ is down -0.04% and the S&P is down -0.1%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Celldex (CLDX – Research Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report) and Nu Skin (NUS – Research Report).

Celldex is down -7.4% in midday trading to $12.63. Shares opened today at $13.64. The company has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 24.63% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska maintained a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 32% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $57.94K worth of CLDX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Celldex has been positive based on 7 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 7.23% in midday trading to $21.35. Shares opened today at $19.91. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.00, marking a 10.50% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria downgraded INO to Hold, with a price target of , which represents a potential upside of 21% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, yesterday, Roth Capital’s Jonathan Aschoff downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $11.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Inovio Pharmaceuticals has been negative based on 24 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is up 7.17% in midday trading to $12.11. Shares opened today at $11.30. The company has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $13.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a -20.35% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on BCLI, with a price target of $9.00, which implies a downside of 20% from current levels.

Aerie Pharma is down -5.69% in midday trading to $13.91. Shares opened today at $14.75. The company has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $26.76. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.00, marking a 110.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating on AERI, with a price target of $38.00, which represents a potential upside of 158% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Aerie Pharma has been neutral based on 41 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Nu Skin is up 5.47% in midday trading to $47.41. Shares opened today at $44.95. The company has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $47.51. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $42.67, marking a -5.07% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser upgraded NUS to Buy, with a price target of $54.00, which represents a potential upside of 20% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 24, Jefferies Co.’s Stephanie Wissink maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $42.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.4M worth of NUS shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Nu Skin has been negative based on 29 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

