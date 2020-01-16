January 16, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Thursday’s Midday Movers: uniQure (QURE), Alcoa (AA), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES)

By Carrie Williams

So far Thursday, January 16, NASDAQ is up 0.8% and the S&P is up 0.11%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: uniQure (QUREResearch Report), Alcoa (AAResearch Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDPResearch Report) and Second Sight Medical Products (EYESResearch Report).

uniQure is down -6.36% in midday trading to $65.25. Shares opened today at $69.68. The company has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $82.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $89.00, marking a 27.73% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on QURE, with a price target of $73.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $55.26K worth of QURE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on uniQure has been positive based on 51 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Alcoa is down -5.87% in midday trading to $18.28. Shares opened today at $19.42. The company has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.45. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.40, marking a 20.49% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch analyst Timna Tanners maintained a Sell rating on AA, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, B.Riley FBR’s Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $23.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $64.97K worth of AA shares.

Goodrich Petroleum is up 5.26% in midday trading to $9.00. Shares opened today at $8.55. The company has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $15.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.00, marking a 75.44% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 19, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Welles Fitzpatrick maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $14.00, which represents a potential upside of 64% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $344.5K worth of GDP shares.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Second Sight Medical Products is down -4.78% in midday trading to $5.04. Shares opened today at $5.29. The company has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.60. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $2.50, marking a -52.74% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 15, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on EYES, with a price target of $2.50, which reflects a potential downside of -53% from last closing price.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019