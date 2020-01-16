Thursday’s Midday Movers: uniQure (QURE), Alcoa (AA), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES)

So far Thursday, January 16, NASDAQ is up 0.8% and the S&P is up 0.11%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: uniQure (QURE – Research Report), Alcoa (AA – Research Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report) and Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report).

uniQure is down -6.36% in midday trading to $65.25. Shares opened today at $69.68. The company has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $82.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $89.00, marking a 27.73% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on QURE, with a price target of $73.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $55.26K worth of QURE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on uniQure has been positive based on 51 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Alcoa is down -5.87% in midday trading to $18.28. Shares opened today at $19.42. The company has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.45. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.40, marking a 20.49% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch analyst Timna Tanners maintained a Sell rating on AA, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, B.Riley FBR’s Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $23.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $64.97K worth of AA shares.

Goodrich Petroleum is up 5.26% in midday trading to $9.00. Shares opened today at $8.55. The company has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $15.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.00, marking a 75.44% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 19, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Welles Fitzpatrick maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $14.00, which represents a potential upside of 64% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $344.5K worth of GDP shares.

Second Sight Medical Products is down -4.78% in midday trading to $5.04. Shares opened today at $5.29. The company has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.60. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $2.50, marking a -52.74% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 15, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on EYES, with a price target of $2.50, which reflects a potential downside of -53% from last closing price.

