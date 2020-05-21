Thursday’s Midday Movers: Under Armour (UA), Arena Pharma (ARNA), Virnetx Holding (VHC), National-Oilwell (NOV), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

So far Thursday, May 21, NASDAQ is down -3.11% and the S&P is down -1.68%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Under Armour (UA – Research Report), Arena Pharma (ARNA – Research Report), Virnetx Holding (VHC – Research Report), National-Oilwell (NOV – Research Report) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report).

Under Armour is up 8.37% in midday trading to $7.51. Shares opened today at $6.93. The company has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $24.55. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.33, marking a 49.06% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Hold rating on UA, with a price target of $9.00, which represents a potential upside of 30% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 8, Citigroup’s Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $15.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Under Armour has been neutral based on 55 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Arena Pharma is up 6.79% in midday trading to $57.40. Shares opened today at $53.75. The company has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $64.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $68.29, marking a 27.05% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on ARNA, with a price target of $77.00, which represents a potential upside of 43% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Arena Pharma has been positive based on 29 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Virnetx Holding is up 6.61% in midday trading to $6.94. Shares opened today at $6.51. The company has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

National-Oilwell is down -6.52% in midday trading to $12.05. Shares opened today at $12.89. The company has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.48, marking a -3.18% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Barclays analyst David Anderson downgraded NOV to Hold, with a price target of $8.00, which reflects a potential downside of -38% from last closing price. Separately, on April 29, Stifel Nicolaus’ Stephen Gengaro maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on National-Oilwell has been neutral based on 42 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is down -6.44% in midday trading to $14.54. Shares opened today at $15.54. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $19.36. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.57, marking a 6.63% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, The Benchmark Company analyst Aydin Huseynov initiated coverage with a Buy rating on INO and a price target of $28.00, which implies an upside of 80% from current levels. Separately, yesterday, Roth Capital’s Jonathan Aschoff maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $139.6K worth of INO shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Inovio Pharmaceuticals has been negative based on 26 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

