Thursday’s Midday Movers: Tesla (TSLA), American Airlines (AAL), Clovis Oncology (CLVS), United Airlines Holdings (UAL), Helmerich & Payne (HP)

So far Thursday, July 23, NASDAQ is down -8.61% and the S&P is down -2.71%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Tesla (TSLAResearch Report), American Airlines (AALResearch Report), Clovis Oncology (CLVSResearch Report), United Airlines Holdings (UALResearch Report) and Helmerich & Payne (HPResearch Report).

Tesla is down -8.95% in midday trading to $1528.68. Shares opened today at $1678.95. The company has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1794.99. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $1233.04, marking a -26.56% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Wolfe Research analyst Rod Lache maintained a Hold rating on TSLA, with a price target of $1500.00, which represents a potential downside of 11% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Needham’s Rajvindra Gill assigned a Sell rating to the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Tesla has been negative based on 61 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

American Airlines is up 8.56% in midday trading to $12.24. Shares opened today at $11.27. The company has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $34.99. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.88, marking a 23.16% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg maintained a Buy rating on AAL, with a price target of $18.00, which implies an upside of 60% from current levels. Separately, on June 25, UBS’s Myles Walton maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00.

Clovis Oncology is up 7.28% in midday trading to $6.63. Shares opened today at $6.18. The company has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $17.37. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.50, marking a 166.99% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $29.00, which represents a potential upside of 369% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 20, Leerink’s Andrew Berens maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $4.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $17.23K worth of CLVS shares.

United Airlines Holdings is up 7.05% in midday trading to $33.56. Shares opened today at $31.35. The company has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $42.70, marking a 36.20% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Bernstein Research analyst David Vernon maintained a Buy rating on UAL, with a price target of $40.00, which represents a potential upside of 28% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 16, Cowen’s Helane Becker maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $30.00.

Helmerich & Payne is up 5.23% in midday trading to $20.11. Shares opened today at $19.11. The company has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $51.26. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.73, marking a 13.71% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, RBC analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on HP, with a price target of $24.00, which implies an upside of 26% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Morgan Stanley’s Connor Lynagh downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $20.00.

