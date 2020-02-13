Thursday’s Midday Movers: Rite Aid (RAD), Monitronics International (SCTY), Glu Mobile (GLUU), Tesla (TSLA), SunPower (SPWR)

So far Thursday, February 13, NASDAQ is up 1.68% and the S&P is up 1.72%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report), Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Glu Mobile (GLUU – Research Report), Tesla (TSLA – Research Report) and SunPower (SPWR – Research Report).

Rite Aid is up 10.89% in midday trading to $15.03. Shares opened today at $13.55. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -11.44% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Sell rating on RAD, with a price target of $12.00, which reflects a potential downside of -11% from last closing price.

Monitronics International is down -7.76% in midday trading to $8.20. Shares opened today at $8.89. The company has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Glu Mobile is up 7.28% in midday trading to $7.45. Shares opened today at $6.94. The company has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.89, marking a 13.69% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Matthew Thornton maintained a Buy rating on GLUU, with a price target of $8.00, which implies an upside of 15% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.88M worth of GLUU shares and purchased $280.2K worth of GLUU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Glu Mobile has been positive based on 44 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Tesla is up 6.96% in midday trading to $793.47. Shares opened today at $741.84. The company has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $474.41, marking a -36.05% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Hold rating on TSLA, with a price target of $710.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on February 7, RBC’s Joseph Spak reiterated a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $530.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Tesla has been negative based on 52 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SunPower is down -5.85% in midday trading to $9.17. Shares opened today at $9.74. The company has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $16.04. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.80, marking a -19.92% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo maintained a Buy rating on SPWR, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential upside of 23% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Cowen’s Jeff Osborne downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $10.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $12.44K worth of SPWR shares.

