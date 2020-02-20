Thursday’s Midday Movers: Plug Power (PLUG), Ebix (EBIX), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), The ExOne Company (XONE), Calamp Crop (CAMP)

So far Thursday, February 20, NASDAQ is down -5.26% and the S&P is down -2.8%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report), Ebix (EBIX – Research Report), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM – Research Report), The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report) and Calamp Crop (CAMP – Research Report).

Plug Power is down -9.83% in midday trading to $5.37. Shares opened today at $5.95. The company has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $6.05. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $4.63, marking a -22.18% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on PLUG, with a price target of $5.00, which implies a downside of 16% from current levels. Separately, on January 22, Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $3.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $160.4K worth of PLUG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Plug Power has been positive based on 52 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ebix is down -6.3% in midday trading to $34.67. Shares opened today at $37.00. The company has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ebix has been neutral based on 10 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Navios Maritime Partners is up 5.74% in midday trading to $10.85. Shares opened today at $10.26. The company has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $21.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 16.96% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained a Hold rating on NMM, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 17% from current levels.

The ExOne Company is up 5.23% in midday trading to $7.64. Shares opened today at $7.26. The company has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $11.73. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on The ExOne Company has been positive based on 24 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Calamp Crop is up 5.06% in midday trading to $10.79. Shares opened today at $10.27. The company has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $14.69. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.40, marking a 40.21% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich maintained a Sell rating on CAMP, with a price target of $9.00, which reflects a potential downside of -12% from last closing price. Separately, on December 20, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.00.

