Thursday’s Midday Movers: Plug Power (PLUG), AppLovin (APP), Stem Inc (STEM), Uranium Energy (UEC), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL)

So far Thursday, November 11, NASDAQ is down -0.13% and the S&P is down -0.91%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report), AppLovin (APP – Research Report), Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report), Uranium Energy (UEC – Research Report) and Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report).

Plug Power is up 9.82% in midday trading to $44.28. Shares opened today at $40.32. The company has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $44.63, marking a 10.69% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Truist analyst Tristan Richardson maintained a Hold rating on PLUG, with a price target of $44.00, which represents a potential upside of 9% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, yesterday, Evercore ISI’s James West maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00.

AppLovin is up 8.9% in midday trading to $112.93. Shares opened today at $103.70. The company has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $104.67. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $107.30, marking a 3.47% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Truist analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on APP, with a price target of $110.00, which represents a potential upside of 6% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $87.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on AppLovin has been negative based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Stem Inc is up 8.42% in midday trading to $26.78. Shares opened today at $24.70. The company has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Uranium Energy is up 8.32% in midday trading to $5.60. Shares opened today at $5.17. The company has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.60. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.00, marking a 35.40% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on UEC, with a price target of $7.00, which implies an upside of 35% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Uranium Energy has been negative based on 83 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Fuelcell Energy is up 8.16% in midday trading to $11.27. Shares opened today at $10.42. The company has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.33, marking a -29.65% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Sell rating on FCEL, with a price target of $6.00, which represents a potential downside of 42% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 15, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>