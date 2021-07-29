Thursday’s Midday Movers: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), LendingClub (LC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Exact Sciences (EXAS), Organovo Holdings (ONVO)

So far Thursday, July 29, NASDAQ is up 0.33% and the S&P is up 1.89%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), LendingClub (LC – Research Report), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD – Research Report), Exact Sciences (EXAS – Research Report) and Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report).

Peabody Energy Comm is up 14.75% in midday trading to $11.67. Shares opened today at $10.17. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $12.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.17, marking a -39.33% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, B.Riley Financial analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $7.00, which implies a downside of 31% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $40.34K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

LendingClub is up 13.29% in midday trading to $25.32. Shares opened today at $22.35. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $30.75, marking a 37.58% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey maintained a Buy rating on LC, with a price target of $33.50, which implies an upside of 50% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Credit Suisse’s Stephen Ju maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $28.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on LendingClub has been positive based on 61 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices is up 8.62% in midday trading to $104.91. Shares opened today at $96.58. The company has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $99.23. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $108.73, marking a 12.58% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu maintained a Sell rating on AMD, with a price target of $70.00, which implies a downside of 28% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Jefferies Co.’s Mark Lipacis maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $110.00.

Exact Sciences is up 5.73% in midday trading to $113.66. Shares opened today at $107.50. The company has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $151.08, marking a 40.54% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Daniel Arias maintained a Buy rating on EXAS, with a price target of $145.00, which represents a potential upside of 35% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 21, Wells Fargo’s Dan Leonard maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $120.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Exact Sciences has been neutral based on 72 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Organovo Holdings is down -5.01% in midday trading to $7.77. Shares opened today at $8.18. The company has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

