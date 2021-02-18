Thursday’s Midday Movers: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Herbalife (HLF), Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), Stratasys (SSYS)

So far Thursday, February 18, NASDAQ is down -2.15% and the S&P is down -0.39%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), Herbalife (HLF – Research Report), Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK – Research Report), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT – Research Report) and Stratasys (SSYS – Research Report).

Organovo Holdings is down -11.12% in midday trading to $15.11. Shares opened today at $17.00. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Herbalife is down -8.84% in midday trading to $48.03. Shares opened today at $52.69. The company has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $59.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $66.00, marking a 25.26% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Citigroup analyst Wendy Nicholson reiterated a Buy rating on HLF, with a price target of $66.00, which represents a potential upside of 25% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.73M worth of HLF shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Herbalife has been negative based on 67 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is down -8.56% in midday trading to $8.55. Shares opened today at $9.35. The company has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $9.45. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $39.52K worth of MACK shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has been positive based on 18 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Westport Fuel Systems is down -8.3% in midday trading to $10.05. Shares opened today at $10.96. The company has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.95. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.33, marking a -14.87% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine reiterated a Buy rating on WPRT. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Westport Fuel Systems has been neutral based on 79 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Stratasys is down -7.93% in midday trading to $43.17. Shares opened today at $46.89. The company has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.50, marking a -32.82% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Noelle Dilts initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SSYS and a price target of $40.00, which represents a potential downside of 15% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on January 15, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $23.00.

