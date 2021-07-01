Thursday’s Midday Movers: Himax Technologies (HIMX), SentinelOne (S), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX), 3D Systems (DDD), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

So far Thursday, July 1, NASDAQ is down -0.21% and the S&P is up 1%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Himax Technologies (HIMX – Research Report), SentinelOne (S – Research Report), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report) and Navios Maritime Partners (NMM – Research Report).

Himax Technologies is down -7.03% in midday trading to $15.88. Shares opened today at $17.08. The company has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.50, marking a 25.88% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Credit Suisse analyst Jerry Su maintained a Buy rating on HIMX, with a price target of $23.00, which represents a potential upside of 35% from where the stock is currently trading.

SentinelOne is down -6.78% in midday trading to $41.28. Shares opened today at $44.28. The company has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $46.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.07, marking a -84.03% potential downside from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SentinelOne has been negative based on 62 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Heron Therapeutics is down -6.11% in midday trading to $14.91. Shares opened today at $15.88. The company has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $22.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.40, marking a 85.14% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes assigned a Buy rating on HRTX, with a price target of $35.00, which implies an upside of 120% from current levels.

3D Systems is down -5.52% in midday trading to $38.19. Shares opened today at $40.42. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.00, marking a -38.15% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on DDD. Separately, on May 12, Bank of America Securities’ Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $28.91K worth of DDD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been negative based on 64 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Navios Maritime Partners is down -5.25% in midday trading to $27.95. Shares opened today at $29.50. The company has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $43.00, marking a 45.76% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Jefferies Co. analyst Randy Giveans assigned a Buy rating on NMM, with a price target of $43.00, which implies an upside of 46% from current levels.

