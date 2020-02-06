Thursday’s Midday Movers: Glu Mobile (GLUU), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Arrowhead Research (ARWR), Tesla (TSLA), Twitter (TWTR)

So far Thursday, February 6, NASDAQ is up 1.1% and the S&P is down -0.05%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Glu Mobile (GLUU – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), Arrowhead Research (ARWR – Research Report), Tesla (TSLA – Research Report) and Twitter (TWTR – Research Report).

Glu Mobile is up 15.03% in midday trading to $7.81. Shares opened today at $6.79. The company has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.67, marking a 12.96% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Drew Crum reiterated a Buy rating on GLUU, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a potential upside of 18% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $280.2K worth of GLUU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Glu Mobile has been positive based on 41 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Peabody Energy Comm is down -10.79% in midday trading to $8.43. Shares opened today at $9.45. The company has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $30.54. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a 5.82% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes reiterated a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 6% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been positive based on 122 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Arrowhead Research is down -10.5% in midday trading to $41.18. Shares opened today at $46.01. The company has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $73.72. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $66.67, marking a 44.90% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Sell rating on ARWR, with a price target of $31.00, which represents a potential downside of 33% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Elemer Piros maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $55.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Arrowhead Research has been positive based on 36 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Tesla is up 8.9% in midday trading to $762.18. Shares opened today at $699.92. The company has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $487.98, marking a -30.28% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained a Sell rating on TSLA, with a price target of $360.00, which represents a potential downside of 49% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 4, Canaccord Genuity’s Jonathan Dorsheimer downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $750.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Tesla has been negative based on 52 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Twitter is up 6.9% in midday trading to $39.05. Shares opened today at $36.53. The company has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.86. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.53, marking a -5.47% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Youssef Squali assigned a Hold rating on TWTR, with a price target of $36.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on January 22, Pivotal Research’s Michael Levine CFA maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $37.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.76M worth of TWTR shares.

