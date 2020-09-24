Thursday’s Midday Movers: Exact Sciences (EXAS), Rite Aid (RAD), Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Tesla (TSLA), Kinross Gold (KGC)

So far Thursday, September 24, NASDAQ is up 9.52% and the S&P is up 5.26%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Exact Sciences (EXAS – Research Report), Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report), Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), Tesla (TSLA – Research Report) and Kinross Gold (KGC – Research Report).

Exact Sciences is up 27.44% in midday trading to $94.00. Shares opened today at $73.76. The company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $105.56. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $117.00, marking a 58.62% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen analyst Doug Schenkel maintained a Buy rating on EXAS, with a price target of $135.00, which represents a potential upside of 83% from where the stock is currently trading.

Rite Aid is down -12.21% in midday trading to $11.26. Shares opened today at $12.82. The company has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.50, marking a 36.51% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, J.P. Morgan analyst Lisa Gill maintained a Hold rating on RAD, with a price target of $17.00, which represents a potential upside of 33% from where the stock is currently trading.

Organovo Holdings is up 9.39% in midday trading to $6.64. Shares opened today at $6.07. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Tesla is up 8.92% in midday trading to $396.26. Shares opened today at $363.80. The company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $502.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $310.15, marking a -14.75% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Bernstein Research analyst Toni Sacconaghi maintained a Sell rating on TSLA, with a price target of $180.00, which reflects a potential downside of -51% from last closing price. Separately, on the same day, Credit Suisse’s Dan Levy reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $400.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Tesla has been negative based on 67 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Kinross Gold is up 8.47% in midday trading to $8.78. Shares opened today at $8.09. The company has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.39, marking a 40.79% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on KGC, with a price target of C$16.50, which implies an upside of 104% from current levels. Separately, on September 17, Credit Suisse’s Fahad Tariq maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.50. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Kinross Gold has been negative based on 121 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

