Thursday’s Midday Movers: Ebix (EBIX), Omega Healthcare (OHI), Nu Skin (NUS), El Pollo LoCo (LOCO), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

So far Thursday, March 19, NASDAQ is up 12.04% and the S&P is up 3.46%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Ebix (EBIX – Research Report), Omega Healthcare (OHI – Research Report), Nu Skin (NUS – Research Report), El Pollo LoCo (LOCO – Research Report) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR – Research Report).

Ebix is up 50.33% in midday trading to $13.47. Shares opened today at $8.96. The company has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $53.94. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $3.08M worth of EBIX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ebix has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Omega Healthcare is up 41.24% in midday trading to $21.37. Shares opened today at $15.13. The company has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $44.00, marking a 190.81% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Citigroup analyst Michael Bilerman initiated coverage with a Hold rating on OHI and a price target of $44.00, which represents a potential upside of 191% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on December 19, Mizuho’s Omotayo Okusanya initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.37M worth of OHI shares and purchased $199.9K worth of OHI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Omega Healthcare has been neutral based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Nu Skin is up 35.88% in midday trading to $16.89. Shares opened today at $12.43. The company has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $64.90. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.50, marking a 153.42% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Deutsche Bank analyst Faiza Alwy downgraded NUS to Hold, with a price target of $28.00, which represents a potential upside of 125% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $340K worth of NUS shares.

El Pollo LoCo is up 22.32% in midday trading to $8.22. Shares opened today at $6.72. The company has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $16.65. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 78.57% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Hold rating on LOCO, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential upside of 79% from where the stock is currently trading.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is up 22.21% in midday trading to $25.31. Shares opened today at $20.71. The company has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $73.72. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $59.86, marking a 189.04% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Hold rating on ARWR. Separately, on March 13, B.Riley FBR’s Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $57.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $384.1K worth of ARWR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has been positive based on 30 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

