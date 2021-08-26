Thursday’s Midday Movers: Dynavax (DVAX), LendingClub (LC), Etsy (ETSY), SentinelOne (S), Western Digital (WDC)

So far Thursday, August 26, NASDAQ is down -0.14% and the S&P is down -1.09%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), LendingClub (LC – Research Report), Etsy (ETSY – Research Report), SentinelOne (S – Research Report) and Western Digital (WDC – Research Report).

Dynavax is up 8.54% in midday trading to $17.80. Shares opened today at $16.40. The company has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $17.11. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.50, marking a 18.90% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 23, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on DVAX, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 22% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $24.3M worth of DVAX shares and purchased $37.5K worth of DVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been negative based on 23 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

LendingClub is down -6.75% in midday trading to $26.95. Shares opened today at $28.90. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $29.72. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $32.17, marking a 11.31% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana upgraded LC to Buy, with a price target of $35.00, which represents a potential upside of 21% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 29, Credit Suisse’s Stephen Ju maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $28.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $146.4K worth of LC shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on LendingClub has been negative based on 64 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Etsy is up 5.86% in midday trading to $214.90. Shares opened today at $203.00. The company has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $215.85, marking a 6.33% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian maintained a Buy rating on ETSY, with a price target of $195.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Morgan Stanley’s Lauren Cassel upgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $163.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Etsy has been positive based on 114 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SentinelOne is up 5.15% in midday trading to $62.71. Shares opened today at $59.64. The company has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $60.11. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $56.77, marking a -4.81% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Loop Capital Markets analyst Yun Kim initiated coverage with a Buy rating on S and a price target of $60.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Piper Sandler’s Rob Owens initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $48.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SentinelOne has been positive based on 8 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Western Digital is down -4.82% in midday trading to $63.00. Shares opened today at $66.19. The company has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $78.19. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $94.15, marking a 42.24% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho maintained a Buy rating on WDC. Separately, yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities’ Kevin Cassidy maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $80.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $459.3K worth of WDC shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Western Digital has been negative based on 51 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>